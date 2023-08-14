Daily Update: Public hearing on warehouse project ends; Wading River design firm to raffle off table for a cause

A rendering of the HK Ventures industrial complex proposed in Calverton.

Here are the headlines for Monday, August 14, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Public hearing on warehouse project ends

Wading River design firm to raffle off table for a cause

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Clean-up controversy on Greenport waterfront

“Parent Cafés” offer free classes for new parents at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Town seeks to limit shellfishing to residents: Follows actions by other East End towns

What is that? Aug. 12, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Greenie Supply & Tackle Maps Guide Explorers on a Journey of Imagination and Adventure

SOUTHFORKER

Bounty Hunters! Get to know your South Fork farmers

11 places to eat outdoors in the Hamptons before summer ends

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 83 degrees according to the National Weather Service. There will be a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low around 70 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.