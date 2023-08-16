Daily Update: Meet East End Arts’ new studio manager; Trivia is a full-time gig for this quizmaster
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
East End Arts attracts new studio manager
Trivia becomes a full-time gig for this quizmaster
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport welcomes new village clerk
Jamesport community supports couple hit by tragedy
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island shining brightly
Shelter Islander competes in world’s hardest endurance race
NORTHFORKER
When baymen became rumrunners: The Prohibition Years on the North Fork
Art shows and exhibits on the North Fork to visit this August
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Vine Street Café’s zoodles fra diavolo
South Fork Dream Home: Wide open spaces in Quogue
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 78 degrees according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 66 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
