Hundreds march in Riverhead ‘No Kings’ protest against Trump policies

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Riverhead last weekend for a “No Kings” rally, aiming to show what democracy looks like — both locally and nationwide.

The anti-Trump demonstration, one of more than 3,000 held nationwide Saturday — including 16 across Long Island — opposed the president’s policies, particularly on immigration. Other East End protests were held in Sag Harbor, Hampton Bays and Greenport.

About 400 people participated in the Riverhead demonstration, according to organizer John McAuliff, marching from Riverhead High School to Town Hall. Riverhead High School senior Ollie Earl and Greenport High School senior Faith Welch led the procession.

The marchers then made their way to the New York State Supreme Court on Griffing Avenue, where speakers slammed the Trump administration’s use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Photos courtesy of Brienne Ahearn and José Cheese.

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Mr. McAuliff, a longtime Democratic activist, also noted “Trump’s diminishing support for Ukraine’s resistance against Russia and his copying (Russian president Vladimir) Putin by invading Iran.”

He pointed to the warm greeting Father Bohdan Hedz of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church received when he gave his invocation. Several veterans attended, the organizer said.

Other speakers at the Riverhead rally included Suffolk County Poet Laureate Chip Williford, Father John Cervini of St. John the Evangelist, Alma Tovar of OLA of Eastern Long Island, Irma Solis of the New York Civil Liberties Union-Suffolk Regional Office and the Rev. Roger Joslin of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Greenport.

On Monday, Mr. McAuliff took aim at Riverhead officials for refusing to push forward with local legislation pushed by OLA of Eastern Long Island.

“The national issue of violent mass deportation through the abuse of presidential power found a local focus when people gathered at Town Hall to oppose the Board’s evasion of its responsibility to seriously consider OLA’s legislation to control ICE excesses,” Mr. McAuliff said.

At Mitchell Park in Greenport, the rally began sparsely just before the 10 a.m. start but grew to about 450 people, organizers estimated. Music, poetry and speeches filled the air.

Following the more than hour-long speeches, the group marched through the Village, carrying their signs and spreading their messages, hoping to inspire others to join their numbers for future rallies.

A separate 40-mile rally — deemed the “March March” — drew in over 100 participants, young and old. The marchers started at 5 a.m. in Montauk and ended in Hampton Bays at 8 p.m, walking a combined 350 miles.

The event raised more than $5,000 to benefit OLA, according to organizers.

“It’s important that our voices, especially the most vulnerable, are not ignored,” Riverhead resident Rosario Rodriguez said after the March March rally. “Many in our immigrant community here work hard, contribute to American society and want the fruits of our labor to strive for our families and those around us.”