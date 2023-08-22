James G. “Tony” Dill Jr. of New Suffolk died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Aug. 16, 2023. He was 83.

Born Oct. 9, 1939, in Glen Ridge, N.J., he was the eldest son of James G. Dill and Elizabeth McKnight Dill.

He graduated from Darien High School in 1957 where he then went on to obtain both is Bachelor of Arts degree in 1961 and Master of Fine Arts degree in 1965, both from Princeton University.

He worked as an architect at Geddes Beecher Qualls Cunningham Architects in Princeton, N.J., where he was most well known for his involvement and design of the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania, building projects at Rutgers University and building systems research for Johns Mankiller Corp. and Butler Mfg. Co.

As a young child Tony and his family spent their summers in New Suffolk, where he developed a love for sailing. He both raced in local sailing races and was an instructor for many of his peers at Old Cove Yacht Club. He sailed his boat, “Menace,” in countless races including King of the Bays Regattas, Key West Race Week, New York Yacht Club Race Week at Newport, Yachting Race Week in Block Island, Shelter Island Yacht Club Regatta and many others. Along with racing, Tony started rating boats on eastern Long Island through Eastern Connecticut Sailing Association (ECSA) around 1980. In December of 1997 he proposed the ELIYA start their own PHRF council where he became chief handicapper and performed the rating for almost all of the PHRF certificates since then. Upon retirement, Tony permanently moved to New Suffolk full-time, where he continued his love for sailing.

In addition to his love for sailing, Tony had a passion for education. He dedicated his life to the New Suffolk School as president of the School Board for well over 20 years.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen Dill; daughters Nicole (Jean-Claude) Hubbard, Rachel and Rebecca Neese; brother David (Phoebe) Dill; nieces Amy Clifton and Sarah Barlow; and his two best friends, his grandchildren Colton and Bradley Hubbard.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org.

The family received friends Aug. 19 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where funeral services were held during the visitation.

This is a paid notice.