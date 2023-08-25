Holistic skincare spa, Zephyr Aesthetics, opens in Riverhead 

Maria Lopez and her husband, Greg, recently opened Zephyr Aesthetics at 211 Roanoke Ave. (Credit: Deborah Wetzel)

Imagine taking off your shoes, walking through pools of hot and cold water and then across stones, grass and sand to ground yourself and get your chakras aligned. That unique type of foot reflexology is only one of the special services offered at a new holistic skincare business in Riverhead. Twenty-six-year-old Maria Lopez and her husband, Greg, recently opened Zephyr Aesthetics at 211 Roanoke Avenue.

“With the foot reflexology, you are doing a detox and it’s very relaxing. It stabilizes your whole system,” said the mother of three.

Ms. Lopez is a certified medical aesthetician and a former nurse. Her specialty is acne treatments, but the skin menu is extensive, including facials, an oxygen bar that helps with stress and anxiety, aromatherapy, exfoliation, pigmentation, eyebrows and lashes.

“My main focus is acne,” she said. “I can treat children from first grade. I plan their treatment and they usually clear up within six months.”

Ms. Lopez already has a following from her previous practice, which she ran for five years from a tiny space near the old Riverhead post office. A walk-in spa is under construction on the second floor at Zephyr Aesthetics, and will be ready for clients in September. She’s also preparing to open a store on the first floor that will sell natural supplements, skincare products and makeup.

“Zephyr will be a one-stop medical beauty shop,” Ms. Lopez said. She and her husband spent about $35,000 on renovations, including new floors and paint.

“I have 165 clients who come for treatments every two to four weeks,” she said. “Other clients come once a week for body treatments. All of our products are medical grade and customized. It’s all very holistic — I look at you and tell you what your skin needs. I prep the cleanser and serums that my customers need.”

Situated in three rooms on the first floor and two rooms upstairs, her staff of Colombian practitioners use wooden tools to clear cellulite in a whole-body contouring session. Some clients may require injections. Clients can also have a massage and hair treatment. In addition, Zephyr offers special-occasion makeup and caters to bridal and Sweet 16 parties.

“I’m so grateful to the Riverhead community,” Ms. Lopez said. “Everyone is so nice and I’m so happy.“