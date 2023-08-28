Allen E. Huggins, age 71, passed away Aug. 22, 2023, from complications of multiple myeloma, which he endured with grace and courage for over 10 years.

Born in Riverhead, he was the son of Allen and Katherine (Hubbard) Huggins.

Allen attended St. John’s School and was a member of the Mercy High School Class of 1970. He graduated magna cum laude from SUNY/Albany. He attended Rutgers Law School and began in legal practice with his uncle, Seth Hubbard, in Riverhead. Allen was an expert in municipal law and after working as an assistant town attorney for the towns of Smithtown, North Hempstead and Babylon, as well as assistant corporate counsel for the City of Long Beach, he retired in 2017 after practicing law for 39 years, as a court attorney referee at the New York State Supreme Court offices in Riverhead.

Allen was an avid runner, a lover of history, books and music. He also enjoyed traveling the world with his family.

Allen resided for many years in Kings Park. He is survived by Sondra, his loving wife of 44 years, and twin daughters Allison and Stephanie. Also surviving him are his sisters Katherine Leiss of Merritt Island, Fla., Karen Amorose of Westhampton, and Laura Zilnicki of Williston, Vt.; as well as many extended family members and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents and by his older brother Paul in 2022.

Internment was at Washington Memorial Park in Mt. Sinai.

The family requests that donations in Allen’s honor be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

