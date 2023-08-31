Michael Shaughnessy of Leland, NC passed away peacefully on July 30, 2023 at St Davids Hospital in Round Rock, Texas after a brief illness. He was 79.

Mr. Shaughnessy was born in New York City on November 14, 1943, the only child of George and Lillian Shaughnessy. He graduated from Hampton Bays high school in 1962.

Mr. Shaughnessy was a New York State Trooper for 23 years and then worked loss prevention for Costco for 18 years.

He retired to North Carolina where his family says he enjoyed traveling, listening to music and working around the yard. They said he was proud to say he had visited all 50 states and a few countries.

Mr. Shaughnessy is survived by his wife of 40 years, Alice and his son Sean who resides in San Antonio, Texas. He is also survived by many loving cousins and in-laws.

There will be a memorial/celebration of life on September 18, 2023 at Scott Rothwell Funeral Home in Hampton Bays. He will be interred in his family plot in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Southampton.

Memorial donations can be made to Good Shepherd Center, 811 Martin Street, Wilmington, NC 28401.