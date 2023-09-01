Riverhead man indicted for murder; shot nieces boyfriend multiple times

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

A Riverhead man was indicted on a murder charge Thursday after he fatally shot his niece’s boyfriend multiple times following a verbal and physical altercation, according to District Attorney Ray Tierney.

Mr. Tierney said Brent Henry, 59, was indicted for the shooting death of 23-year-old Ines Reyes of East Patchogue.

“The alleged actions of this defendant tragically resulted in the taking of a man’s life,” said Mr. Tierney. “We will aggressively prosecute this case and seek justice for Ines Reyes and his loved ones.”

According to the investigation, on Aug. 18 of this year, Mr. Henry and Mr. Reyes had a verbal confrontation that turned into a fistfight inside the Bellport home Mr. Reyes shared with his girlfriend, who is also Mr. Henry’s niece.

Mr. Reyes and his girlfriend then left their Bellport residence and went to a home on Amsterdam Avenue in East Patchogue to be with other family members.

A short time later, Mr. Henry also arrived at that residence. He confronted Mr. Reyes in front of the home and engaged him in another fistfight, according to officials.

After a brief skirmish , Mr. Henry went to his vehicle, retrieved a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and shot Mr. Reyes multiple times, the DA said.

Mr. Reyes was rushed to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Mr. Henry was arrested the next day, Aug.19, Mr. Tierney said.

On Aug. 31, Mr. Henry was arraigned on the indictment by acting Supreme Court Justice Richard Horowitz for second-degree murder, a Class A violent felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C violent felony.

The judge ordered Mr. Henry remanded for the duration of the case. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the top count.