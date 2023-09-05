Daily Update: Controversy continues around EPCAL deal; Back-to-school guide 2023

One of the two little used, hotly contested runways at Enterprise Park at Calverton.(Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Controversy continues to swirl around EPCAL deal

North Fork back-to-school guide 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Board grants unanimous approvals for promotions in police department

Kait’s Angels annual community yard sale beneficiaries named

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Lions Club Snapper Derby a super success

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 5, 2023

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: Burgercade

Albariño: The North Fork’s rising star

SOUTHFORKER

She sells seashells, via cool jewelry and accessories, by the Montauk seashore

Sag Harbor shop owner’s new book chronicles the past of the East End

