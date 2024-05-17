Daily Update: School district voters guide: elections set for May 21
Here are the headlines for May 17, 2024.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
School district voters guide: elections set for May 21
Softball: Blue Waves cap historic season
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
School board V.P. hurls obscenity at opponent
Southold parent instrumental in schoolyard amenity for better communication
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
State closes area waterways to shellfishing: Cites heavy rain and stormwater runoff
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: a settler’s home in which to settle down
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: Sleek and stylish in East Hampton
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
