Blotters: Multiple arrests for petit larceny in Riverhead

• Riverhead police made an arrest last week for an incident that occurred earlier in the month.

On Aug. 11, police responded to Tint World at 1165 East Main St. for a reported burglary. Upon arrival, officers determined that a burglary had occurred and that assorted car radios, speakers and tools had been stolen from within the business.

The Riverhead Detective Division also responded and, after an extensive investigation, officials said, identified 51-year-old Andrew Jelsik of Mastic Beach as the perpetrator.

Mr. Jelsik was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with third-degree burglary, officials said.

Riverhead police ask that anyone with information on any suspicious or criminal activity call the department’s Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333. All calls will be kept confidential.

• James Simonetti, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree unlicensed operation Tuesday morning on Cross River Drive in Riverhead.

• Justin Harris, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday at the McDonald’s on Route 58.

• Sebastian Ochoa, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny at the Sunglass Hut in Tanger Outlets. He was processed at police headquarters and released on a desk appearance ticket, according to a report.

• Angel Sequnun, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Monday night at the corner of Pulaski Street and Roanoke Avenue.

• Carlos Ortiz, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny last Wednesday at the Marshall’s/Home Goods store on Route 58.

• A grand larceny was reported Aug. 31 at the Perfumamania store at Tanger Outlets on Route 58. Grand larcenies occur when the value of theft is more than $1,000.

• Paula Aguilera, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny at police headquarters Sept. 1, according to police.

• Christine Golad, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Friday at Target on Route 58.

• Christopher Taylor, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Sunday morning at Walmart on Route 58.

• A petit larceny was reported at the Polo Ralph Lauren Children store at Tanger Outlets Monday, according to police.

• Malgorzata Krupinska, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Monday night at the Target store on Route 58.

• A Flanders man was arrested last week for driving while intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic violations, according to Southampton Town police.

On Sept. 3 at about 6:20 p.m., police responded to the vicinity of Flanders Road and Firehouse Lane in reference to a black motor vehicle westbound on Flanders Road and operating in an erratic manner, according to police.

The officer observed the vehicle headed west on Flanders Road and failing to maintain its lane of travel, police said.

The ensuing traffic stop investigation revealed that the driver, Luis Guichay-Livisaca, 50, was issued violations and charged with aggravated DWI, illegal driving in the center lane, failing to use the center lane and moving unsafely from his lane, according to police.

• On Sept. 3 at about 10:27 p.m. , a Southampton police patrol officer observed a northbound motor vehicle speeding and failing to maintain its lane of travel on Flanders Road in the vicinity of Firehouse Lane, according to a report. The ensuing traffic stop investigation revealed that the driver was intoxicated, police said.

Sergio Barrera-Ruiz of Riverhead, 36, was arrested, charged with misdemeanor DWI and issued summonses for several traffic violations.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.