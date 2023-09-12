Geraldine A. Manuel of Riverhead died Sept. 9, 2023. She was 64.

Born in Florida Sept. 29, 1958, she was the daughter of Harold Melton and Doris Nelson.

She attended Crescent City High School in Florida. Ms. Manuel worked at TruTech and as a home health aide.

Predeceased by her parents and four siblings, she is survived by her children, Christopher Manuel and Gerron Floyd; and siblings Marilyn Hagans, Zelma Manuel-Stevens and Charlie Milton.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.