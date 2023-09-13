Eastern Suffolk BOCES teacher charged with repeatedly raping student

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

An Eastern Suffolk BOCES teacher has been indicted by a grand jury on seven rape charges for allegedly engaging in repeated sex acts with his 16-year-old student in public parks and on at least several occasions inside an empty school bus on campus.

William Sperl, 60, was indicted Tuesday on seven counts of third-degree rape and seven counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, five counts of misdemeanor sex abuse and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“This defendant allegedly used his role as an educator to prey on a student for his own sexual desires,” Mr. Tierney said in a statement. “The safety of children in our schools and community is a non-negotiable priority and this kind of abuse will not be tolerated.”

Mr. Sperl, an audio production teacher, is alleged to have met the student in 2019, when she was 15 and a student in his class. The teacher began contacting the student through an app used by the school for students to communicate with their teachers about assignments, according to the DA’s press release.

In 2020, when the victim was 16, he allegedly began contacting her on her cell phone.

“As the communication became flirtatious, he allegedly repeatedly requested that she send him intimate images and videos,” the press release said.

In June 2020, according to Mr. Tierney, Mr. Sperl began engaging in sexual acts with the victim in public parks as well as on at least several occasions on an empty school bus on school grounds, the indictment alleges.

Court records show that Mr. Sperl was arrested on Aug. 29. He was taken into custody by Suffolk County police at one of the district’s campuses, according to a statement from Eastern Suffolk BOCES district superintendent David Wicks, who said that the teacher “will be placed on home assignment.”

On Tuesday, Mr. Sperl pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to his attorney, John LoTurco.

A county court judge continued bail previously set for him at $150,000 cash or $300,000 bond, which Mr. Sperl posted, according to the DA’s office, and was released.

Law enforcement officials said that the victim, now 19, came forward to police only recently, “after realizing what Sperl did was wrong, and out of concern for other potential victims.”

Eastern Suffolk BOCES has three campuses in Riverhead, Bellport and Holtsville.

At least some of the alleged abuse took place on the grounds of the Riverhead campus, Newsday reported.

Mr. Sperl is due back in court on Oct. 31. In a statement released after the court appearance, Mr. LoTurco said that “Mr. Sperl has faithfully and professionally served his community for decades.

“He has been married for 33 years and successfully raised four children.”