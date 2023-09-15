News

Daily update: City drops migrant-housing lawsuit; county-wide drug probe nets dozens of indictments

By Riverhead News-Review

Riveread Supervisor Yvette Aguiar is flanked by the Town Board and Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio at a press conference announcing that New York City dropped a lawsuit against the town. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

City drops migrant housing lawsuit

Seven North Fork residents indicted on drug charges in county-wide probe

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Seven North Fork residents indicted on drug charges in broad probe of local illicit operations

Saturday is Coastal Cleanup Day

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Seven area residents, including one Shelter Islander, indicted on drug charges in county-wide probe

Resident challenges Island Town Board liaisons to water committee: says they were advocating for applicant

NORTHFORKER

Where to satisfy your sweet tooth on the North Fork

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Sept. 15

SOUTHFORKER

For Southampton Publick House’s Kaylee Andersen, less is always more

Southside Sips: Celebrate Negroni Week with SíSí’s Negroni

