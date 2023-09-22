Real Estate Transfers: September 21, 2023

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Aug. 4, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Charles & Susan Bruschi to Thomas Pirro & Shannon McCann, 14 Willow Street (600-87-1-8) (R) $935,000

• Rose & John Roca to Jason & Alysha Parent, 33 Grant Drive (600-85-3-1.010) (R) $660,000

• Meaghan & Ryan Gregor to Nelci Salquil, 19 Zion Street (600-85-3-65.002) (R) $540,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Kober Realty LLC to Nicholas & Kelly Lombardi, 600 Holden Avenue Extension (1000-103-14-13) (R) $975,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Beach Plum LLC to The Lighthouse Works Inc., 1070 Montauk Avenue (1000-10-7-4) (R) $999,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Kenneth & Elinore Lebohner to Kelvin Hurtado & Sucely Juarez, 4 Ida Lane (600-46-1-33.002) (R) $540,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Heidi Battaglia to JDMRA Realty LLC, Route 114 (700-23-2-95.010) (V) $585,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Marilyn Wade & Nancy Lanciotti to Philip Baccarella & Maria Martinez, 27 Terry Drive (700-17-1-58) (R) $999,999

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Alejandro Azcona & Daniel DeVito to Brian Ledwith, 855 Grange Road (1000-75-4-19) (R) $960,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Mario Cancellieri & Nancy Lenz to Kevin & Lisa Condon, 16 Barnes Road (600-95-1-3) (R) $720,000

• Marguerite Imparato to Edmund Polera, 12 18th Street (600-52-2-32) (R) $405,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)