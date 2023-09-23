Blotters: Chairs stolen from Jamesport home

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

A resident of Phoenix, Ariz., was arrested for driving while intoxicated Sunday morning in Aquebogue, according to Riverhead Town police.

At about 5:23 p.m., a Riverhead police officer observed a vehicle that committed a traffic violation and then was involved in a minor motor vehicle accident with a railroad crossing.

The vehicle was stopped shortly after and a DWI investigation was conducted, police said.

The driver, 49-year-old Matthew R. White of Phoenix, was subsequently arrested for DWI and his vehicle was impounded as part of the Suffolk County seizure law for having a prior DWI conviction, police said.

During the investigation, a 9 mm semi automatic handgun was recovered inside Mr. White’s vehicle. Riverhead detectives assisted in the investigation.

Mr. White was subsequently charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, aggravated DWI and numerous traffic infractions, including operating without an interlock device, police said.

• On Saturday, Riverhead police received a complaint of a domestic incident in progress wherein a male subject was breaking windows at the complainant’s home.

Riverhead police said that upon making contact with the suspect, 23-year-old Edin Vargas Muralles of Flanders, he became violent and confrontational with officers on scene.

Mr. Muralles was arrested and was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstructing justice and two counts of second-degree harassment.

• Rachad Scott, age and address unavailable, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance last Wednesday morning at police headquarters. Additional information was not available.

• Juan Osorio-Tejada, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance last Wednesday on Greenbriar Road in Wading Driver, where he had been sought for two active bench warrants from Riverhead police.

• Wilson Espinnoz, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI on Railroad Avenue last Wednesday night.

• A 2001 Honda Rancher was reported stolen from Rottkamp’s Farm on Sound Avenue last Thursday.

• Sofia Sciutto, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny last Thursday on Route 58 near Target.

• Rudy Alvarado Tacatic, age and address unavailable, was arrested and charged with DWI on East Main Street near Tint World.

• Andre Coach, age and address unavailable, was arrested last Thursday night on a warrant for fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Demetri Dodson, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Saturday morning on West Main Street.

• Someone stole four chairs from Scallop Lane in Jamesport Saturday, according to police, who said the chairs had a value of $400.

• Kemoy Grayson, Jeannel Fennelle and Kenish Folkes, names and addresses unavailable, were all arrested Saturday on charges of petit larceny at the Gap outlet on West Main Street.

A man fought off another man in Flanders Friday in what Southampton Town police have termed a sexual assault.

A caller told police Friday afternoon that while taking a break from work, he parked his company truck on the shoulder of Upper Red Creek Road in Flanders.

The caller exited his work truck, went to the passenger side and began to eat his sandwich, police said.

A black, full-sized pick up truck then parked behind the caller’s work truck and a short heavyset white man in his late forties to early 50s — wearing a black shirt, blue pants and a black ball cap — exited the truck.

The man approached the caller and asked if he wanted some company, to which the caller responded, “Sure,” according to police.

The man then grabbed the caller’s crotch without his permission, police said. The caller dropped his sandwich and swung a punch at the man while yelling, “What are you doing?” according to police, who said the punch glanced off the man’s chin and neck as he ran to his truck and left the area.

The caller was not able to get the license plate of the truck, police said, adding that they will make additional patrols of the area.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.