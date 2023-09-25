Florence L. Kowalsick, formerly of Riverhead, died Sept. 19, 2023, at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 93.

Born in Queens on June 17, 1930, she was the daughter of Stanley and Victoria (Sieminski) Ladka.

Ms. Kowalsick was a graduate of Riverhead High School, class of 1947.

She was married to Walter Kowalsick. She worked at BOCES in Westhampton and at the Riverhead Free Library.

She loved to volunteer and donated her time to the Yellow Barn at Riverhead Free Library, the Riverhead Nursing Home and was a Eucharistic minister and took care of the altar clothes at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was also a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, especially crocheting afghans, knitting sweaters and knitting preemie baby hats for newborns. She always remarked how she was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed taking them to plays and dinners in New York City. Ms. Kowalsick was often in attendance at her grandchildren’s soccer and softball games, dance recitals, school performances and listening to her granddaughter Dana sing at various venues.

Ms. Kowalsick was predeceased by her husband, Walter; she is survived by her children, Thomas (Anne) Kowalsick of Jamesport, Theresa (Mark) Staranchak of Connecticut and James (Donna) Kowalsick of Florida; sister-in-law, Patricia Hickey; grandchildren Chris (Nicole), Craig (Sheri), Amanda (Ben), Dana, Matthew (Katerina), Alexandra (Koffi) and Sam (Mena); and great-grandchildren Ryan, Emily, Bodhi, Landon, Madison and Cameron.

The family received visitors Sept. 24 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass was held Sept. 25 at St. Isidore R.C. Church. Interment followed at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Donations in Florence’s memory can be made to San Simeon by the Sound Recreation Department.

