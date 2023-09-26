Eleanor “Holly” McKallor Page of Peconic Landing in Greenport, and formerly of Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., died on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. She was 84 years old.

She joins her husband, Dr. David A. Page, and many friends in heaven. Rumor has it that there is a giant welcoming party going on!

Holly is predeceased by her older brother Edgar McKallor and Susan Holic.

On July 14, 1972, in Locust Valley, N.Y., she married the love of her life, Dr. David A. Page. Together they raised a wonderful family based on working hard, love, laughter and not taking yourself too seriously! Holly was known for her sense of humor and as a powerhouse on the tennis and paddle courts. She also loved tending to her beautiful gardens and needlepoint.

Holly is survived by her children, Robert Hanafin Jr. (Lisa) of Vestal, N.Y., Douglas Hanafin (Katherine) of Seattle, Wash., David Page Jr. (Breanna) of Eagle, Colo., and Eleanor Kellershon (Joseph) of Mattituck; grandchildren Charles Hanafin, Susan Fields, Allison Hanafin, Colton Page, Caroline Page, Page Kellershon, Axel Kellershon and Ashley Rybacki; and siblings Janet Bates and Ruth Brown.

The family has chosen to remember Holly’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

