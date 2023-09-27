Murder trial ends with conviction of Riverhead man

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

A 29-year-old Riverhead man is facing decades in prison after his conviction at trial for the murder of a Moriches man following a late-night phone call between the two men’s girlfriends, according to Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney’s office.

Michael Gilbert, 29, was found guilty of second-degree murder and felony weapons possession in the fatal Nov. 26, 2021, shooting of Tyrell Durham, 37, at the Tall Oaks Circle apartment complex in Moriches.

Authorities said that during a phone call after midnight between Mr. Gilbert’s girlfriend, Lashonda Coles, and Mr. Durham’s girlfriend, Ms. Coles asked why her friend was dating “the guy that knocked her teeth out,” according to prosecutors. Mr. Durham overheard this and began to angrily curse at Ms. Coles.

The call eventually grew to include Mr. Gilbert and Mr. Durham, who argued with each other over the phone.

Both Ms. Coles and Mr. Durham live in different apartments at the Tall Oaks Circle complex.

Mr. Gilbert then challenged Mr. Durham to “meet me outside,” according to the district attorney’s office.

Both couples headed outside and Mr. Gilbert shot at Mr. Durham six times with a .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol, striking him three times. Mr. Durham was later pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital in Pat­ch­ogue, authorities said.

Mr. Gilbert fled the scene, but surrendered to Suffolk County homicide detectives on Dec. 1, 2021, after retaining an attorney. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 2. His attorney, Jonathan Manley, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“A man is dead because a needless argument caused this defendant to pull a trigger and thoughtlessly take the victim’s life,” Mr. Tierney said in a statement. “One has to wonder if the defendant, who is now convicted of murder and faces 40 years in prison, thinks it was worth the time.”