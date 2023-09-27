Daily Update: Murder trial ends with conviction of Riverhead man
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Murder trial ends with conviction of Riverhead man
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
New family medicine practice opens in Mattituck
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Volunteers enhance Mashomack’s space, making nature more accessible
NORTHFORKER
A new pop-up brings pizza back to Southold General
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Honeynut-Tahini Dip
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
