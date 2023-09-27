Daily Update: Murder trial ends with conviction of Riverhead man

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Murder trial ends with conviction of Riverhead man

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New family medicine practice opens in Mattituck

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Volunteers enhance Mashomack’s space, making nature more accessible

NORTHFORKER

A new pop-up brings pizza back to Southold General

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Honeynut-Tahini Dip

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

