Blotters: Timothy Hill Ranch employee arrested for rape

An employee of the Timothy Hill Ranch was arrested last Thursday on two counts of third-degree rape, according to Riverhead police.

On Sept. 21, after a lengthy investigation, the Detective Squad, arrested Miller Place resident Maunul Rojas, 51, in Wading River.

The investigation revealed that Mr. Rojas was having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old female resident of the ranch.

These incidents took place over the course of several months beginning in March, and took place both on and off the Timothy Hill campus, police said.

The name of the victim is being withheld to protect her identity, police said. Mr. Rojas was charged with two counts of third-degree rape.

• A Riverhead Town vehicle was stolen from the Riverhead Water District yard, but they thief didn’t get far, because the vehicle was equipped with a device on the truck that allows the town to track it.

• On Tuesday at about 3:27 a.m., police received a 911 call that a Riverhead Water District garage had been broken into, and a water district work truck, described as a 2002 white Chevrolet, had been stolen, along with various copper pipes and tools.

The work truck, which is outfitted with a GPS system, was later recovered, unoccupied, in the Coram area. The Detective Division’s investigation remains active, according to Riverhead police.

The water district’s fence also sustained damage when the perpetrator hit it with the truck while fleeing.

• Two women removed a quantity of items from Marshall’s on Route 58. The value of the stolen items was $507, according to police.

• A man stole an unknown number of items from the Gap store in Tanger outlets in Tanger Outlets Tuesday, according to police.

• An unknown person tried to rent a house on Sound Avenue without the owner’s permission.

• A man stole $263 worth of merchandise from the Five Below store on Route 58, according to police, who said the suspect ran away.

• Warren Booker III, age and address unavailable, was charged with third-degree harassment Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Additional information was not available.

• Taylor Walden, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Saturday at Target on Route 58.

A Riverside man told Southampton police Sept. 19 that he had been notified by a collections agency that an unknown person had opened a Credit One credit card in his name and had amassed a bill of $1,700 on it, according to police.

The man said was told that the expenditure took place in 2017 and that the account had since been closed.

The man told police that he recently received fraud paperwork from Credit One, which requested that he file a police report.

Police said the case is active pending further information, and that the detective division is investigating.

• A Flanders man told Southampton Town police that work equipment was stolen from his vehicle Sept. 18 on Flanders Road in Flanders, near the intersection of Glider and Cypress avenues.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.