Francis John Kiernan, Jr. “F.J.” longtime Southold resident, died on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. He was 75 years old.

F.J. was born on Dec. 7, 1947 in Southampton, N.Y. to Eleanor (née Pensom) and Francis John Kiernan, Sr. Raised in East Hampton, he graduated from East Hampton High School. After high school he attended Wesleyan University in Connecticut where he attained his teaching degree. F.J.’s dad passed in 2018. F.J. and his dad ran a Boys Club in East Hampton for 40 years starting in 1947.

On Aug. 24, 1974 F.J. married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” (née Soper) Kiernan, at Saint Lukes Episcopal Church in Sea Cliff, N.Y. Together they had two daughters.

In his professional career, F.J. worked as a French teacher for Greenport School District for 35 years. While there he was a coach for the junior varsity and varsity baseball teams. He was a member of the Greenport Teachers Association. He was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Southold, where he served as an elder as well.

F.J. is survived by his wife Betty; children Amie Keels (Marshall) of Southold and Jeanne Kiernan (Robert Bohn) of Southold; and grandchildren Bryce Keels, Caelyn Keels and Aela Bohn.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by the Reverend Doctor Peter J. Kelley.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Dylan Newman Forever 5 Foundation, 485 Gardiners Lane, Southold, N.Y. 11971 or Cindy Goldsmith Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 758, East Marion, N.Y. 11939 would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.