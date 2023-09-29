Jean Szot Stasiukiewicz

Jean Szot Stasiukiewicz of Riverhead died on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Westhampton Care Center. She was 90 years old.

Jean was born on Sept. 16, 1933 to Walter and Albina (Kalenko) Szot in Poland. After living through World War II, she emigrated to the United States with her family and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1953 as the school’s first Polish immigrant graduate. She married Mitchell Stasiukiewicz in 1954. She worked at the Polish Hall for many years and enjoyed cooking, gardening, knitting, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Jean was predeceased by her parents; husband Mitchell; son Frank; sister Mary; brothers Joseph and Teddy Szot; and sister-in-law Lynn Markowski. She is survived by her brother John Sidorko (Christine) of Perth Amboy, New Jersey; sister-in-law Teresa Szot of South Amboy, New Jersey; brothers-in-law Anthony (Cathy) Stasiukiewicz of Aquebogue and Henry Stasiukiewicz of Florida; son Mark Stasiukiewicz of Holbrook; daughter-in-law Georgia Boenig Stasiukiewicz of Wading River; grandchildren Belinda (Tim) Sharr of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Brendan (Amanda) Stasiukiewicz of Wading River, and Cole Stasiukiewicz of Riverhead; and great granddaughter Emilia Stasiukiewicz.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Sept. 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at the church cemetery.