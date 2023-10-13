Another warehouse planned at Grumman site

A wooded area at the site of the proposed development of a 641,000-square-foot warehouse in Calverton. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

An 84,250-square-foot industrial warehouse building was proposed inside the security fence at the former Grumman site at the Riverhead Town Board’s Sept. 28 meeting.

The proposal is located at 901-931 Burman Boulevard in the Enterprise Park at Calverton subdivision. It is similar to a warehouse that was proposed inside the fence in mid-September, located at the intersection of Burman Boulevard and Scott Avenue, which is still under review.

The site is already occupied by a multi-story commercial building with a 134,636-square-foot footprint, which includes an air traffic control tower. The new application proposes an additional building on the site.

Town planner Greg Bergman said the tower will not be removed.

“After researching the history of the subdivision, and discovering numerous inconsistencies with the subdivision application versus the approved map, the Planning Board removed the subject property from the Table of Lot Restrictions,” Mr. Bergman said. This allowed the property to be developed under the Planned Industrial Park zone, which would allow the Town Board to review the recent application, he said.

PIP zoning, which exists only at EPCAL, allows warehouse development as a permitted use.

The proposal needs to be reviewed by the town Architectural Review Board and the new zoning must be reviewed by the Town Board.

It is what’s known as a “Type One” action, which means it must undergo a coordinated review by other municipalities and may be required to undergo an environmental impact study.