Nina L. Trent of Riverhead died Oct. 8, 2023 at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. She was 49.

Born March 3, 1974 in Southampton, she was the daughter of Archer Trent Jr. and Sheila Felton. She graduated from Westhampton Beach high school in 1992. She worked as a childcare provider at Little Flower Children’s Services and as a telephone operator at Verizon.

Family says she enjoyed spending time with family and watching them compete in sports.

Ms. Trent is survived by parents, Archer Trent Jr. and Sheila (Felton); sons Anthony and Sharron Trent; brother Archer Trent III; sister Tracy Trent; and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Oct. 16 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ, 87 Old Quogue Road, Riverhead with a funeral service starting there at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home is serving the family.