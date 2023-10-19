Thomas (Tommy) J. Podlas, Sr.

Thomas (Tommy) J Podlas, Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on Oct. 17, 2023 at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, N.Y. at the age of 84.

Born on March 31, 1939 in Southampton, N.Y., Thomas was the son of the late John and Frances (Jackowski) Podlas of Riverhead, N.Y.

After graduating from high school, Thomas served in the Navy post Korean War. Thomas took great pride in serving his country, and his time in the military instilled in him a deep sense of loyalty that he carried with him throughout his life.

Retired from Riverhead Building Supply, Thomas was known for his impeccable skill and attention to detail. Thomas worked on numerous projects during his lifetime, and his craftsmanship left a mark of excellence admired by his family as well as colleagues and clients.

Thomas’s true joy in life came from his family. He shared a loving marriage of over 60 years with his devoted wife, Barbara, until her passing in July. Together the bond they shared was a shining example of love and dedication to all who knew them. Their love for each other gave new meaning to the vows they took almost 61 years ago…for better or for worse, for richer or for poorer, in sickness and in health.

Thomas was the father of the late Michelle Tenhet of Holly Ridge, N.C., Thomas Podlas Jr. of Little Falls, N.Y., and Kevin Podlas and his wife Joyce of Riverhead, N.Y.

In addition to being survived by his two sons, Thomas is survived by 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a brother, John.

Thomas will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. May he rest in eternal peace as he is reunited with his parents, his daughter Michelle, and his one true love, his beloved wife Barbara.

Visitation for Thomas will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, N.Y.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Riverhead, N.Y.

Burial immediately following at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue, N.Y.