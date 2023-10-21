Blotters: Child brings bullet to elementary school

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

A 7-year-old arrived at Riley Avenue Elementary School in Calverton Friday with a .22 caliber bullet in his possession, according to police.

The police department conducted an investigation into the incident and learned that the child had brought the bullet from his home.

Upon interviewing the child’s parents, it was found that all weapons in the home were safely secured, and the child did not have any access at any time, police said.

Students and staff at the school were not in danger at any time, police said.

• On Monday, Riverhead Town police responded to Pesconic Bay Motors on Old Country Road after a report of a robbery at 4:28 p.m., officials said.

An employee of the business reported that 33-year-old Taiquell Woodson entered the business and removed a set of keys for a 2015 BMW.

Mr. Woodson then entered the vehicle and, when approached by an employee who tried to stop him, he threatened the employee, police said.

Mr. Woodson then fled the location in the vehicle and was later located — along with the vehicle — at a residence in Bay Shore by Suffolk County police. He was taken into custody and charged with one count of second-degree robbery and one count of third-degree grand larceny.

• Riverhead police responded Oct. 6 to the Shipyard Apartments at 331 East Main St. on a report of a larceny from a vehicle that was parked there.

When officers arrived, the complainant reported that an unknown person removed power tools and accessories from his unlocked van, which he had parked at the location, according to police.

On Oct. 13, after further investigation by the original responding officers, with assistance from Riverhead police detectives, 56-year-old Brian Jenkins, described as undomiciled, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony.

Mr. Jenkins was processed on the charge and released on a desk appearance ticket, according to police.

• On Oct. 11 at 5:37 p.m., the Riverhead police received a report of a burglary that occurred the day before at the Riverhead Apartments, 221 East Main St.

Police said they learned that two people had entered the building and removed two backpack leaf blowers and electrical wire from the site. Patrol units responded and subsequently notified the detective squad for further investigation.

During the investigation, one of two suspects, Noah McDermott of Riverhead, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny. Mr. McDermott was held for arraignment.

On Oct. 13 at 9:53 p.m., the second suspect, Saquan Blount of Riverhead, was arrested on a warrant relating to the same investigation.

Mr. Saquan Blount was charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny and held for arraignment, according to police.

• On Oct. 11 at approximately 7:12 a.m., Riverhead police received a 911 call from a resident of Gladys Road in Wading River, reporting that she observed smoke coming from a nearby unoccupied residence that was undergoing remodeling.

Patrol units were dispatched and, upon arrival, observed heavy smoke was observed coming from the roof and soffits of the single-story residence at 9 Gladys Road, which became fully engulfed a short tie later, police said.

In addition to the Wading River Fire Department, crews from the Riverhead, Ridge, Rocky Point and Brookhaven National Laboratory fire departments responded to assist in extinguishing the fire.

The Riverhead fire marshal’s office was also requested at the scene, as were Riverhead detectives and detectives with the Suffolk County Police Arson Section. A preliminary investigation suggested that the fire was accidental in nature, but the investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

• A Riverhead man reported being scammed out of $13,800 Friday on Pebble Beach Path. Additional information was not available.

• A Riverhead man told police last Wednesday that someone illegally used his Suffolk Federal Credit Union card to purchase $3,891 worth of items.

• A dead dolphin was found on the shore of Hulse Landing Beach Monday morning. Additional information was not available.

• Ana Ortiz, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated last Tuesday night on West Main Street. Additional information was not available.

• Matthew Rolwinson, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny last Wednesday at Walmart on Route 58. Additional information was not available.

• Richard Fiore, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance last Wednesday following his arrest on Peconic Avenue and West Main Street.

He was taken to police headquarters for processing and released on a desk appearance ticket.

• A burglary and a larceny were reported at Riverhead Apartments on East Main Street last Wednesday night. Additional information was not available.

• Zoylo Flores, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident Saturday night on Route 58 in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• Kenneth Hubbard, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Monday night on West Main Street. He was processed and released on an appearance ticket.

• A 20-year-old Flanders man was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Sunday, according to Southampton Town Police.

An officer had observed several young men involved in a verbal and physical altercation located on the sidewalk of Flanders Road, police said.

A verbal exchange took place and shortly after several of the group started running north on Flanders Road toward Cypress Avenue, police said. While exiting the unmarked police vehicle, the officer gave loud verbal commands to not move and remove their hands from their pockets.

Pablo Mainoy, 20, of Flanders, threw a small bag of a white powdered substance into the nearby bush. The reporting officer recovered the bagged substance and placed Mr. Mainoy under arrest, police said.

Mr. Mainoy was transported to police headquarters to be processed. The substance in the small bag tested positive for cocaine, according to police.

• A woman told police Sunday that an unknown man forcibly removed her red handbag from her shoulder without the permission or authority to do so, according to police.

The woman was attempting to pump gas into her car at a Riverside gas station when the theft occurred, police said. The suspect took off on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.