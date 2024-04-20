Blotters: Driving over 100 in a 55 zone in Flanders

Edgar Cruz, age and address unavailable, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated April 10 on Fairway Avenue in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• A larceny was reported at the Famous Footwear store in Tanger Outlets on April 13. Additional information was not available.

• Monaca Morvilla, age and address unavailable, was charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance April 15 at police headquarters.

A Flanders man was arrested at 3 a.m. April 10 for driving more than 100 mph, according to Southampton Town police.

Luis Rojano Melendez, 26, was charged with driving while intoxicated on Pleasure Drive in Flanders, according to police. Mr. Melendez had a blood alcohol reading of .18% and was also charged with speeding. He was pulled over for driving more than 100 mph in a 55 mph zone, police said.

Police said he turned onto Bellows Pond Road and headed north to Flanders Road. At one point, he turned onto Long Neck Boulevard, a residential neighborhood, where he was clocked at 77 mph.

Mr. Melendez gave up at Long Neck Boulevard, police said.

• Bladimir Guerrero, 26, of Mastic was arrested April 8 and charged with DWI and driving without a license after she was seen driving west in an eastbound lane in the Riverside roundabout at about 3 a.m., according to police.

• Melesio Chinullu, 41, of Riverhead, was charged with DWI and driving without a license on Wood Road Trail in Flanders on April 5, according to police.

• Southampton police arrested Luis Humberto PautePindo, 43, of Flanders on April 11 at about 10:47 p.m. Mr. PautePindo was observed driving westbound on Flanders Road in the area of Ludlam Avenue in Riverside and failing to maintain a single lane of travel, according to police. He was stopped and interviewed and, upon further investigation was found to be intoxicated, police said.

Mr. PautePindo was arrested and transported to Southampton police headquarters, where he was processed and held for morning arraignment. He was charged with misdemeanor DWI and violations of several state vehicle and traffic laws.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.