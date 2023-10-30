Daily Update: New town court dedicated to former justice Allen Smith

Chris Francescani photo

Here are the headlines for Monday, October 30, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New town court dedicated to former justice Allen Smith

Blotters: Theft of meat from local farm in Aquebogue

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Photos: Greenport’s 2023 Halloween parade

Editorial: Do the most American thing — vote!

Letters to the Editor: What became of the skeleton in Orient?

Southold Blotter: Build-A-Bear bunny abandoned on Main Bayview Road

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

The Choice — A Story for the Season

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Wine Club: A robust red for the perfect fall evening

SOUTHFORKER

So what if it’s on a Tuesday? Here’s where to trick-or-treat on the South Fork this Halloween

