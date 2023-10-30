Daily Update: New town court dedicated to former justice Allen Smith
Here are the headlines for Monday, October 30, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
New town court dedicated to former justice Allen Smith
Blotters: Theft of meat from local farm in Aquebogue
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Photos: Greenport’s 2023 Halloween parade
Editorial: Do the most American thing — vote!
Letters to the Editor: What became of the skeleton in Orient?
Southold Blotter: Build-A-Bear bunny abandoned on Main Bayview Road
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
The Choice — A Story for the Season
NORTHFORKER
Northforker Wine Club: A robust red for the perfect fall evening
SOUTHFORKER
So what if it’s on a Tuesday? Here’s where to trick-or-treat on the South Fork this Halloween
