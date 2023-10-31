Jane L. Talmage of Riverhead passed away at home on Oct. 30, 2023. She was 88.

Born Jane Volckmann Lueck in Rochester, N.Y., to Irving and Esther Lueck, Jane graduated from Fairport High School and earned her Bachelor’s of Science in Microbiology from Cornell University, where she met her husband Nathaniel Talmage Jr. They were married in 1957 and settled on the family farm on Sound Avenue.

Jane was an active volunteer in the community, taught sewing and other classes for the Cornell Cooperative Extension Service, served as a Girl Scout leader and as a committee member for Boy Scout Troop 202. She was also president of the Riverhead Cooperative Nursery School, taught Sunday school and was active with the Good Will Club of Batiting Hollow Congregational Church. After her children were older, Jane worked in the Talmage family greenhouses and managed the retail plant stand on Sound Avenue, where she was affectionately known as the “Geranium Lady” because the stand was noted for the large patio geraniums it sold. In her later years, Jane remained an active volunteer in the Baiting Hollow Church, serving as an administrative assistant, member of the choir, thrift shop worker and church treasurer for over 20 years.

Jane is survived by her husband Nathaniel; children Linda, Donna, Bruce and Douglas (Lisa); six grandchildren; Lauren Towne (Paul), Carolyn Byrne (Joseph), Dr. Christine Talmage (John DiMaggio), Jordan Talmage (Mariel), David Talmage (Caitlyn) and Jessica Talmage; great-grandchildren Norah and Harrison Towne, Walter and Elliot DiMaggio and one on the way in December. She is also survived by three brothers James Lueck (Karen) of Green Valley, Ariz., William Lueck (Patti) of Pittsford, N.Y., and Robert Lueck (Sharon) of McKinney, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead on Thursday, Nov. 2. A memorial service will be held at the Baiting Hollow Congregational Church Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Baiting Hollow Cemetery.

Memorial donations to the Baiting Hollow Church are appreciated.

