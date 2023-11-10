Months-long drug sting leads to five arrests

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

A multi-agency drug investigation led to four arrests in the vicinity of 11 West Main Street in Riverhead at the 45-unit Peconic Crossing affordable housing complex, and one arrest behind the stores at 57 West Main Street, according to Detective Sergeant Patrick McDermott of the Riverhead police.

Officials said that over the past two months, a coordinated investigation was being conducted into several community complaints of street level narcotics sales in the area of Peconic Crossing.

This investigation was conducted by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s East End Drug Task Force, the Riverhead Police Department Detective Bureau, the Riverhead Police COPE Unit, Riverhead Police K-9 and Riverhead Police Patrol.

• The following suspects were arrested for both misdemeanor and felony charges including sales and possession of controlled substance, furthermore several of these defendants were prior felony offenders.

• Wani Turner, 49, of Mastic Beach was arrested outside 11 West Main Street, Riverhead, for:

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th

• Damion Walker, 46, of Wading River was arrested outside 11 West Main Street, Riverhead, for:

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd

Criminal Tampering with Evidence

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th

Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd

Resisting Arrest

• Kennth Hubbard, 20, of Riverhead was arrested behind 57 West Main Street, Riverhead, for:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th

• Octavios Rose, 28, resides in Riverhead, was arrested outside 11 West Main Street, Riverhead, for:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th

• Monwell Wright, 30, resides in Riverhead, was arrested on charges for an incident that occurred outside 11 West Main Street, Riverhead:

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis

• The East End Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement unit funded by the office of Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. The task force includes detectives, police officers and law enforcement personnel from the New York State Police, Suffolk County Police Department, Riverhead Police Department, Southampton Town Police Department, Southold Police Department, East Hampton Town Police Department, Shelter Island Police Department and Suffolk County District Attorney Investigators.

The investigation is ongoing and any persons with additional information are urged to contact the Riverhead Police Department 631-727-4500 x 312. All calls will be kept confidential.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.