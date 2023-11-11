Blotters: Burglary, multiple thefts in Riverhead

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

• A stolen credit card was used to make $4,025 worth of purchases in Nassau County last Wednesday, according to police. The card was stolen from an address on Route 58, police said.

• A man and two women stole 11 pairs of sunglasses worth $3,155 last Thursday from Sunglass Hut at Tanger Outlets. Police said the investigation will continue.

• A man on Union Avenue in Riverhead told police that $300 was stolen from him last Tuesday night, according to police.

On Oct. 31 at about 8:40 p.m. Riverhead police responded to the report of a robbery taking place in the area of Union and Maple avenues in Riverhead. Reportedly, four Black male subjects forcibly removed money from a Hispanic victim. The four suspects are described as wearing dark-colored clothing.

Riverhead police and K-9 units responded to the area to assist with the investigation. Further investigation was turned over to the Riverhead Police Detective Division. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

• On Saturday, Nov. 4, Riverhead Police received a report from a Valero employee that a burglary had occurred. The responding patrol unit discovered a broken front glass door to the establishment. The Detective Division was requested to the scene to further the investigation, police said.

It was determined that around 3 a.m., a Black male, wearing dark clothing and orange gloves entered the establishment and removed cigarettes.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone who has information is requested to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

Riverhead police asks that anyone with information on any suspicious or criminal activity call the department’s Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333. All calls will be kept confidential.

• Richard Lazzara, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Monday night on Sound Avenue, according to police.

• Javon Holliday and Giavanna Pergola, ages and addresses unavailable, were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon early Monday on Northville Turnpike.

• Jon Cortez, age and address unavailable, was charged with obstruction of government administration and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations last Wednesday on Northville Turnpike, according to police.

A Hampton Bays man who was in the custody of Riverhead Town police is now in the custody of Southampton Town police as well.

Jaylen Rose, 26, of Hampton Bays was being held by Riverhead police when it was discovered he also has an active bench warrant out of Southampton Town, officials said. An Southampton officer responded to Riverhead headquarters and took Mr. Rose into custody.

He was transported to Southampton for processing and was then brought to Southampton Justice Court for arraignment.

Officials did not say what Mr. Rose was charged with.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.