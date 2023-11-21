James E. Zaleski of Riverhead, retired Riverhead Town police officer, died Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. He was 81.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Nov. 26, from 3 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 27, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead at 11 a.m.

Interment with U.S. Air Force Honors will follow at Saint John the Evangelist R.C. Cemetery adjacent to the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.