Blotters: Multiple thefts reported throughout Riverhead Town

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

A number of thefts were reported in Riverhead Town during the past week.

• James Frank Ferrara, age and address unavailable, was arrested Nov. 13 at the Target store on Route 58 on a charge of petit larceny. He was processed by police and released on a desk appearance ticket.

• Kevin Gerardi, 43, address unavailable, was arrested at police headquarters Nov. 14 on an outstanding warrant, officials said. Additional information was not available.

• Raymond Soutar, age and address unavailable, was arrested for petit larceny last Tuesday at Best Buy on Route 58.

• Shanice Woodson, age and address unavailable, was arrested last Tuesday at the Target Store on Route 58. She was processed and released on a desk appearance ticket, according to police.

• Darren Pietrri, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny last Thursday at Walmart on Route 58. He was processed and released on a desk appearance ticket.

• A petit larceny was reported at the T.J. Maxx store on Route 58 Nov. 13. No other information was available.

• Six men with their faces covered by ski masks and hoods ran through the Target store on Route 58 Saturday, according to police.

• Israel Pascual, age and addresses unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated on West Main Street Saturday.

• Maryann Walsh was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Saturday. Additional information not available.

Edwin Soliz Soliz, 28, was found sleeping in his running vehicle, which was partially parked in the roadway on Flanders Road in Flanders Friday morning, according to Southampton Town police. Police said he stated he was driving home to Hampton Bays.

He was charged with a number of violations including: drinking alcohol on a highway; driving while intoxicated; license plate missing; driving with an obstructed view; circumventing an interlock device; and other vehicle and traffic law violations.

Mr. Soliz Soliz had red watery eyes, slurred speech and an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, according to police.

Upon exiting the vehicle, he was unsteady on his feet and performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests, police said. He was arrested on the scene and transported to headquarters for processing.

• A 23-year-old Riverhead man was arrested Saturday night in Westhampton, according to Southampton Town police. Alex Saban, 23, stole cash and cigarettes from USA Gas on Montauk Highway, according to police. Police were called to the business about 1:25 p.m.

A canvass was conducted by responding units from Southampton Town, Westhampton Beach and Quogue Village, police said. A suspect was located at the Westhampton Beach train station and was identified as Mr. Saban.

• Zachary Adelson, 20, of Hampton Bays was arrested Nov. 15 on Bell Avenue in Flanders for throwing a brown McDonald’s bag full of garbage from the passenger seat of a motor vehicle, according to police. He was charged with littering and issued a field appearance ticket, police said.

He was released on the ticket and was issued a court date to appear at the Southampton Town Justice Court.

• A man told police Friday that while he was sleeping in his car, parked in the McDonald’s lot in Riverside, someone opened his driver’s side door, unclasped two chains from around his neck and stole them without waking him up.

The detective division was notified, a statement was taken and a larceny affidavit was completed, police said.

• Riverhead police are seeking two men who were involved in an armed robbery on West Main Street last Tuesday.

On Nov. 14 at about 8:01 p.m., police received a 911 call about a robbery in progress at Demaris Multiservice, 953 West Main St.

When police arrived, the victims stated that two males had demanded money from both store employees and patrons and then fled on foot, heading west on West Main Street.

An extensive search by patrol officers and the Riverhead Police Department’s K-9 unit was not fruitful, police said.

The Detective Division also responded, to process the scene and now is investigating the incident further.

The suspects appeared to be of Hispanic descent and were armed with a knife and a handgun, according to police.

Any witnesses are urged to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500 or the department’s Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333. All calls will be kept confidential.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.