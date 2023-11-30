Daily Update: November 30, 2023

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Oct. 13, 2023.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Frances Rosenfeld to Alexander Leytman & Joanna Shirin, 27 Silver Beech Lane (600-39-7-16) (R) $820,000

• Patrick & Donna Galvin to Michael & Elizabeth Berthel, 331 Baywood Drive (600-40-6-10) (R) $675,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Christopher & Doris Kahler to Angel Salazar & Narcisa Valverde, 156 Williams Way South (600-79-5-21) (R) $575,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• North Fork Rentals LLC to Pranav Chopra, 3670 Rocky Point Road (1000-21-4-5) (R) $757,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Bluebird North Fork LLC to Evan Touhey & Kayce Kerr, 1955 Albertson Lane (1000-52-5-56) (R) $1,665,000

• Robert E Hansmann to Beth & David Dahle, 625 1st Street (1001-2-6-35) (R) $1,450,000

• Estate of Joann Nowaski to Marjan Tabibzadeh, 490 Willow Drive (1000-33-6-4) (R) $1,175,000

• Gary & Mary Rempel to Alice Dawson & Denis Brown, 829 Main Street (1001-2-1-23) (R) $1,090,000

• Estate of Margaret Coffey to 539 Third St Greenport LLC, 539 3rd Street (1001-2-4-17) (R) $442,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Maria & James Wilkom to Red’s Adventure LLC, 105 Pier Avenue (600-8-3-1.004) (V) $875,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Michael Monteforte to Wyandanch Real Estate Corp, 4060 Ole Jule Lane (1000-122-4-26.002) (V) $670,000

• Robert & Tammy Paladino to Kyle Bkoomer, 11219 Old Sound Avenue (1000-141-3-2) (R) $655,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Ferguson Enterprises Inc to Fisher Realty Group, 946 West Main Street (600-125-2-5.002) (C) $3,400,000

• Peter R McGreevy (Referee) & Dominique Mauger (Defendant) to Cavan Holding Corp, 24 Wilburs Path (600-2.01-2-24)(R) $720,000

• James Holzmann to Roanoke 03 LLC, 2642 Roanoke Avenue (600-15-3-29) (R) $710,000

• Z & L Properties LLC to 1303 Roanoke LLC, 1303 Roanoke Avenue (600-103-1-3) (C) $599,000

• Angela & Brian Sadeli to Mauricio & Ruth Borge, 193 Arrowhead Avenue (600-82-5-11) (R) $578,000

• Daniel Calabro to Peconic RWB Holdings LLC, 705 Roanoke Avenue (600-126-2-16.002) (V) $525,000

• Bagshaw Rentals Inc to JRE & C LLC, 385 Doctors Path (600-65-2-21) (R) $100,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Andrea Stern to XV Property LLC, 2 Charlies Lane (700-23-1-24.008) (R) $12,950,000

SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)

• Gary & Theodore Holzmann to Mary & Theodore Holzmann, 5 Peconic Avenue (700-21-1-48.001) (R) $500,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Andrea & Steven Kolyer to Joshua Herrenkohl Joy Kilpatrick, 750 Cedar Point Drive East (1000-90-2-18) (R) $2,800,000

• Katherine & Robert Corso to Kerri-Anne & Christopher Cohen, 165 Deer Run (1000-79-4-17.021) (R) $2,650,000

• Joseph Buczek & Christina Spornberger to Robert Babcock & Lora Monfared, 3895 Wells Avenue (1000-70-4-2) (R) $1,685,000

• Sergey & Alla Imennov to David Lewis & Louise Cohen, 295 Mockingbird Lane (1000-55-6-15.059) (R) $1,099,000

• David & Jennifer Olsen to Francis & Karen Saladino, 605 Topsail Lane (1000-79-7-49) (R) $920,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Elzer Family Trust to Jessica Long & Robert Bernard, 46 Beach Club Lane (600-24-2-46) (R) $999,000

• Andrew Bittlemann & Kelly Flanigan to Daniel Daly, 38 Calverton Court (600-115-1-10.030) (R) $860,000

• Michael & Joann Delia to Anthony & Kathleen Ferrandino, 129 Michaels Lane (600-114-1-39.040)(R) $785,000

• Thomas Montiglio (Referee) & Richard Pekowitz (Defendant) to Wilmington Trust Co, 10 Gerald Street (600-52-1-12) (R) $600,000

• Marcus & Una Tye to John Donnelly, 102 Old Orchard Road (600-26-1-25) (R) $525,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)