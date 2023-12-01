Bus crashes into building on Griffing Avenue, reportedly injuring multiple people

Photo courtesy Connor Morrison

A bus crashed into a building on Griffing Ave. in Riverhead at approximately 3 p.m. Friday.

Connor Morrison, who works nearby, saw the lights in his workplace flicker and walked outside, where he saw the scene and took a photo.

“I went outside and saw the accident,” said Mr. Morrison, who said that the bus appeared to have gone right into the building. “It’s a really narrow street.”

Multiple injuries have been reported, and nearby poles appear to be damaged, as well.

This story is developing and will be updated.