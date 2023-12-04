Richard Albert Herzog of Riverhead died Nov. 26, 2023, in Meredith, N.H. He was 80.

Born in Greenport Sept. 15, 1943, he was the son of Albert Herzog and Helen (McCaffery) Herzog.

Mr. Herzog earned a master’s degree in education and served the Riverhead Central School District for 31 years as a teacher of physical education, drivers education and adaptive education.

Mr. Herzog was a member of the Elks Lodge, serving as state vice president of New York, district deputy of the state of New York and past exalted ruler of the Riverhead lodge. He enjoyed modified racing, snowmobiling, tractor racing and landscaping.

Predeceased by his parents and brother Gary Herzog, he is survived by sister Joyce (Tom) Rempe of Mattituck; son Richard W. Herzog of Campton, N.H.; nephews Geoff Herzog of Calverton and TJ Rempe of Mattituck; niece Kathy Rempe of Mattituck; and sister-in-law Sue Herzog of Aquebogue.

The family received visitors Dec. 4 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home of Greenport. A funeral service was held Dec. 5 at the funeral home, with Father Piotr Narkiewicz officiating. Burial followed at Sterling Cemetery.

