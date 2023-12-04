Everett “Chuck” Hanyo was born in New Kensington, Penn. to Esther Miller and Everett Hanyo Sr. At 17 he enlisted in the Air Force. After basic training, he was stationed at Westhampton Air Force Base. It is there he met his wife, Annabelle Gallo. They were married at the base chapel in 1960. He was then transferred to Otis Air Force Base in Massachusetts, where he served on Air Force One under John F. Kennedy.

After his service years, he studied at Glassboro State Teacher’s College in New Jersey. They relocated to Long Island and he studied emergency medicine and graduated with his LPN from Suffolk County Community College. In 1971 they bought their home in Hampton Bays.

He was a nurse at Southampton Hospital emergency room for 23 years. In 1994 Chuck and his wife relocated to Florida where he continued his nursing career and they had an antique shop.

After he retired, he continued his love of antique collecting and caring for Annabelle and his dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Annabelle; his son Karl and his wife Kristen; daughter Machelle and her husband William Lester; grandchildren Brandon, Alexandra, Josh, Noah and Hailey; great-grandchildren Tommy, Mason, Penelope and Bruce.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.