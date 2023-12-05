James Stanley Martinsen, aged 46, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

He is survived by his father, James, and stepmother, Robin, of East Setauket, N.Y.; his mother, Virginia, of Florida; his younger brother Michael of Manorville; stepsisters Morgan and Ashley; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a memorial service for Jimmy in the spring of 2024 with details to be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Concern for Independent Living at concernhousing.org or Concern Housing, 312 Expressway Drive South, Medford, NY 11763.