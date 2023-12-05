Christine Elizabeth “Christie” Nietupski of Cutchogue, and formerly of Arizona, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. She was 33.

Christie was born on Dec. 22, 1989, in Phoenix, Ariz., to Tracy A. (née Doyle) and D. Scott Nietupski. She was one of five children. Her life began in Arizona and continued on the North Fork, Long Island. She lived the previous eight years in Naperville, Ill.

Christie worked for McCarthy Realty and later became an entrepreneur, building a successful business in Illinois. Christie will be remembered for her beautiful smile that she shared often and her wonderful, contagious laughter. Her love for her children was there for all to see. A free spirit that was creative, successful and loved. She will be missed by so many.

Predeceased by her grandparents Stephen Doyle, Geraldine Ponticelli and James Ponticelli; Christie is survived by her parents; children Evan C. Martin and William T. Martin of Aurora, Ill., and Isabella L. Henderson of Clearwater, Fla.; siblings Brandy L. Alexander of Greenport, Jamie R. Nietupski of Cutchogue, Jarrett C. Nietupski of Ranson, W.V. and Taylor S. Nietupski of Ranson, W.V.; grandmother Carol Ryan of Milford, Pa.; nieces and nephews Savannah Alexander, Carter Nietupski, Maddison Scotto and Jackson Scotto; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family has chosen to remember Christie’s life privately at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

