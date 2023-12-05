Helene Estelle Meras (Jordan) of Riverhead, formerly of New Suffolk, died Dec. 2, 2023, in Riverhead. She was 94.

Born Aug. 1, 1929, in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Henry C. and May Jordan (Mills). A graduate of Southold High School, she was employed for 40 years at New York Bell as a supervisor. Family said she enjoyed golf and bird watching.

Predeceased by her brother, Thomas R. Jordan; son Thomas Grathwohl; and spouse Peter N. Meras, Ms. Meras is survived by sisters Barbara Cooper and Nancy J. Nixon and daughter Kathleen Manley.

The family received friends Monday, Dec. 4, at McLaughlin Heppner in Riverhead with interment following at Riverhead Cemetery on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and North Fork Animal Welfare League.