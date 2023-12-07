Daily Update: Riverhead Town Board considers new aviation restrictions at EPCAL

One of the two little used, hotly contested runways at Enterprise Park at Calverton.(Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for December 7, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town Board considers new aviation restrictions at EPCAL

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

IDA to hold public meeting on Enclaves in Southold

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Dec. 7, 2023

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: a lovely and lofty creekside cabin in Peconic

SOUTHFORKER

Burn, baby, burn! Here’s how to keep your fire burning bright this winter

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.