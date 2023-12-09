Blotters: Woman arrested for October hammer attack

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

• Somoy Leckie, age and address unavailable, was charged with second-degree harassment on Industrial Boulevard on Nov. 29, according to police.

Additional information was not available.

• A robbery investigation took place on Nov. 29 at the Latinos Multi-Services on East Main Street, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• A juvenile was charged with second-degree menacing at the Riverhead police department. Additional information was not available.

• A female juvenile was arrested Saturday at the Target store on Old Country Road Saturday, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Daniele Bozahoski, age and address unavailable, was charged with trespassing at the Riverhead Car Wash on Old Country Road.

• Chiquita Gordon and Nicola Richards, ages and addresses unavailable, were charged with petit larceny at Walmart on Old County Road. Additional information was not available.

• Ladaja Clinton, age and address unavailable, was arrested Monday on an assault charge at the Planned Parenthood office on East Main Street, according to police.

• Anthony Ceberek, age and address unavailable, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated Nov. 28 on Old Country Road, near the Harrison Avenue intersection.

Additional information was not available.

• A male juvenile was arrested last Tuesday on East Main Street and on a charge of third-degree assault at about 9 p.m., according to police. He was brought to Suffolk County Family Court for arraignment, according to police.

• A larceny was reported at the Polo Ralph Lauren factory store in Tanger Outlets on West Main Street. Additional information was not available

• An arrest was made on Monday, Dec. 4 in an assault incident that occurred Monday, Oct. 30.

On Monday, Oct. 30, at about 8 p.m., Southampton Town Police responded to a report of an assault with a hammer in the Riverside area. Upon police arrival it was learned that an adult female victim had been struck in the head with a hammer in the presence of a juvenile, who was shoved during the incident, according to police.

The suspect, Ligia Lopez Menendez, 37, of Flanders, had fled the scene, police said.

The adult victim was transported for medical attention, according to police, who said detectives responded and conducted an investigation.

On Monday, at about 3 p.m., Ms. Menendez was located by the Southampton Town Police Community Response Unit.

She was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, and aggravated criminal contempt and second-degree assault, both felonies, police said.

Ms. Menendez was processed and held overnight for morning arraignment, police said.

• A 33-year-old Flanders man, Andy Sukram, was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision, after a jury trial found him guilty in October of possessing nearly one ounce of crack cocaine with the intent to sell it, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney. Mr. Sukram, who had already been on parole, was convicted by a Jury in October.

• On Monday at about 2:03 p.m., Southampton Town police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Cypress Avenue in Flanders. An investigation by officers on the scene found that a Cheryl Gormez, 58, of Riverhead had threatened a male occupant of the home with a knife, according to police. Ms. Gormez was arrested at the scene and then transported to Southampton Town Police headquarters for processing. She was charged with second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony. She was held overnight for arraignment at Southampton Town Justice Court.

• On Monday at 10:44 p.m., the Southampton Town Police reported the arrest of Ronal Matute Bonilla, 19, of Riverhead after an investigation found he was the operator of 2004 Honda that was involved in a two-car accident on Flanders Road, near Evergreen Road in Flanders on Nov. 21, at about 7:38 p.m.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

Mr. Matute Bonilla had left the scene of the accident on foot without reporting the accident, police said. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, a misdemeanor, and having open alcohol in a motor vehicle, a violation. He was processed and released on a field appearance ticket for arraignment at Southampton Town Justice Court on a future date.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.