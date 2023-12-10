Letter to the Editor: Thanks to the Riverhead Town Home Improvement Program

Dawn Thomas. (Credit: Tim Gannon/file)

Riverhead

Thank you!

I would like to take the time to thank The Riverhead Town Home Improvement Program, along with Dawn Thomas, Dan Thompson and my contractor Brett Marascia. Not only did they help make my home more efficient they made it more appealing to everyone that has come to see the changes both outside and inside my home. I for one truly believe that this program designed to help seniors who live on fixed incomes is one of the most successful ways to help beautify the town of Riverhead. Thank you for all your hard work, my appreciation is heartfelt.

Mary Hanlon