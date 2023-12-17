Letters to the Editor: She deserves the presumption of innocence

Catherine Stark and Jesse Garcia celebrate Stark’s win. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Coyotes will help balance the environment

Although there may be some or many who fear the arrival of coyotes, I suspect they are more scared of us than we are of them. The question is whether these are pure coyotes or the coywolf of Quebec that live in pairs successfully in urban settings. As we have been plagued by Lyme and other tick-borne diseases due to over population of deer that somehow cannot be successfully controlled, I wonder if coyotes will finally bring a solution. It’s not the elimination of deer that reduces Lyme in humans, but the overpopulation of deer. Like the reintroduction of the wolf in Yellowstone, I wonder if coyotes just might help restore the balance in the North Fork ecosystem.

Jay Cardwell

Vets are there for all of us

Most veterans have stood Christmas watch in places near and far away. We all would rather have been home, I assure you. We all stood them with fellow veterans, some of the best people we have ever known. Many have already passed on. Time just marches on and on. I think of those who stood the watch before and now after me. Some of those watches were at the front, others in the rear. Each watch and every watch is important!

A veteran somewhere is standing watch today, thinking of home, family, God! May our country always pray for these men and women with joy and gratitude. Merry Christmas, I’ve been there and may the Peace of our Lord always guide you.

Bob Bittner

South Setauket

She deserves the presumption of innocence

Everyone deserves the presumption of innocence and due process under the law. This includes Legislator-elect Catherine Stark, who was arrested for driving under the influence this past weekend. As Ms. Stark awaits her day in court, she will be able to go to work and receive treatment for her illness at home. Ms. Stark isn’t the first elected official in this situation.

Bail reform provides the same opportunities to those who would have previously languished in jail because they lacked the funds to pay to get out, which disproportionately impacted poor people and communities of color.

The GOP/Conservative Party platform centered on fear-mongering around criminal justice reform legislation. I hope that this moment, where one of their own is affected, will provide the GOP and Conservative parties a moment of self-reflection on their fear-mongering of bail reform. The right to due process shouldn’t apply only to the wealthy, powerful and well connected.

Shoshana Hershkowitz