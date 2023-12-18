Patricia Diana Harris, a beacon of light and wisdom, departed from our midst on Dec. 15, 2023, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew her. She was born on Feb. 1, 1940, in Washington, D.C., and embarked on a remarkable journey in her life.

Patricia was the youngest of 12 children born to Phillip D. Jones and Alice Pittman Jones of Virginia. And she graduated from Riverhead Senior High School in 1958. She went on to earn an associate degree from Suffolk County Community College in 1975.

Patrica worked many years as a civil servant in Suffolk County before retiring from a 30-year career as a directory assistance operator for Verizon, Inc. in Riverhead, N.Y. She was active in many community organizations as a volunteer: Long Island Head Start Child Development Services, NAACP, East End Arts Council, Telephone Pioneers of America, Friends of the Library, Riverhead Raiders Suffolk County PAL Football League, Democratic Party Committee, League of Women Voters and the Alumni Council of the Suffolk County Community College.

Patricia enjoyed going to church, attending concerts, plays, movies, festivals, sporting events and taking as many pictures of people as she possibly could. Beyond her achievements, Patricia was a pillar of support for her family, friends and their children. Her home was a sanctuary of warmth and hospitality, where laughter echoed, food was shared and great memories were forged. Her love and acceptance of all people knew no bounds and she had an innate ability to make everyone feel loved, valued and appreciated.

As we bid farewell to Patricia, let us not mourn the loss of her physical presence but celebrate the profound impact that she had on our lives. Her spirit will live on in the stories we share, the lessons we have learned and the love that continues to bind us together.

Patricia is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law, John N. E. Harris Jr. and Patrick D. Harris and Carolyn Harris. She will be missed by her three grandchildren, Patrick Harris Jr., Justin Harris and Kamaria Harris. She is also survived by two siblings, Lorraine Jones and Thelma Booker. She has countless number of nephews and nieces all over the country that will sorely miss her.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate Patricia Harris’ life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 515 Riverleigh Ave., Riverhead, NY 11901, 631-727-4112. All flowers and gifts can be sent to Calvary Baptist Church.

May Patricia Diana Harris rest in eternal peace, and may her memory be a source of comfort and inspiration for all who knew her.

