Harold F. Culver Sr., longtime Peconic resident, and formerly of Westhampton Beach, passed away on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. He was 90 years old.

Harold was born on Dec. 25, 1932, in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., to Ethel (née Miller) and Harold F. Culver. He was one of six children. After high school, he attended Farmingdale State University, where he attained his associate degree. Following college, he enlisted with the United States Army and served our country from 1957 to 1959, attaining the rank of Specialist Four.

In his professional career, Harold worked as a self-employed custom home builder. He was a member of the Westhampton Beach School Board, Westhampton Country Club, Island’s End Golf Club, Honor Flight Network, First Presbyterian Church of Southold and the North Fork Community Supper soup kitchen.

Predeceased by his first wife, Evelyn, and siblings Robert, Clara, Ethel and Lorene, Harold is survived by his second wife, Alice Culver; children Susan Marie Culver of Riverhead, Harold F. Culver Jr. (Lisa) of North Carolina and Michael Allan Culver (Jeannie) of Georgia; sister Virginia Gilmore of Westhampton; grandchildren Sean Burke, Alerie Burke, Samantha Rigby, Ivy Thompson, Christine McDonald, Courtney Mills, Patrick Culver and Victoria Culver; 13 great-grandchildren; stepchildren Scott V. Bennett (Jessie) of Southold, Jody A. Cracco (Dan) of Lake George, Betsy A. Gagne of Delray Beach, Fla., and Charles T. Bennett (Stacy) of Sea Cliff; step-grandchildren Myles Bennett, Nolan Bennett, Mathew Nguyen, Gabrielle Nguyen, Daniel Cracco, Brittany Cracco, Colby Cracco, Jessica Gagne, Joslyn Gagne, Alexa Bennett and Brett Bennett; and two step-great grandchildren.

The family received friends Dec. 17 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services were held Dec. 18 at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley. Interment with U.S. Army Honors followed at Westhampton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Interfaith Nutrition Network at the-inn.org or Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org would be appreciated.

