Linda Marie Edwards

Linda Edwards, aka Lynn, of Baiting Hollow, N.Y., was called to heaven on Dec. 17, 2023, at the age of 75. She was born in upstate N.Y. on April 9, 1948, to Thomas Guida and Susan Rust.

Linda was recently widowed by her lifelong love and husband, Bruce Edwards. Fifty-six years ago, just two weeks shy of 57 years, they sealed their love in marriage and began their journey together. They were blessed with their first daughter, Lauralynn, and shortly thereafter their son, Michael followed by their youngest daughter, Kathryne (Katie). Their love continued to grow even stronger as their family tree blossomed to later include nine grandchildren: Brian, Brittanilynn, Will, Kalynn, Dylan, Gavin, Hayden, Jacob and the newest addition, Calia. Additionally, she is survived by three younger siblings, Tom, Janet and Karen. Linda’s legacy will continue to live through each of us, and she will always have a special place in our hearts.

Linda was a devoted wife, mom and grandmother. Her family, both immediate and extended, experienced her strong affections for them through a lifetime of selfless acts of love filled with feelings of admiration and compassion. She encouraged others to be the light in an often unkind world. She was an inspiration to everyone she crossed paths with; encouraging confidence in both successes and failures as we navigated our way through the different avenues of life. She had a knack for making us feel like we were on top of the world even at our lowest moments. She has always been the lighthouse in our storms; a beacon of light offering solace, love and endless support. Being a mom was her career choice and one she took very seriously. She was always looking for new ways to show us that kindness and love were always the right choice to make.

We invite you to celebrate her life on Friday, Dec. 22, at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home located at 406 East Main St., Riverhead, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. with commemorative tributes happening at 4:30 and 8:15 p.m.

Please wear blues, pinks, purples or any bright colors as her wishes were to fill the room with beautiful colors and not the heaviness of black.

If each of us could contribute a favorite memory to share with the family to celebrate the light throughout Linda’s life it would enhance her legacy and comfort her family.

