Diana E. Metzger-Balnis, lifelong resident of Flanders, died Dec. 19, 2023. She was 61.

Born Oct. 6, 1962 in Amityville, she was the daughter of William and Katherine (MacEachen) Metzger. She graduated Riverhead High School in 1980.

Ms. Metzger-Balnis worked as a medical secretary at Hampton Eye in Southampton. She was a member of the altar rosary for St. Isidore and the Columbiettes of Immaculate Conception.

She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Trillo of Calif.; sons Stephen Balnis of Flanders and James Lee of Fla.; brother Richard Metzger of Colo.; parents William and Katherine Metzger of Gilbertsville, N.Y.; and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, Thursday, Dec. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The funeral service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church. Interment will be at St. Isidore Cemetery.