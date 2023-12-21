Thomas A. McKillop Sr., formerly of Calverton, died Dec. 19, 2023 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 100.

Born June 17, 1923 in Brooklyn, he was the son of Randel and Ellen (Stott) McKillop. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Pace University and served in the U.S. Army as a private first class from 1943 to 1945 where he received the Purple Heart, European African Middle Eastern Campaign ribbon and four Bronze Stars.

He worked as an accountant at HUD N.Y. He enjoyed bowling and golf. Family said he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Mr. McKillop was predeceased by his wife, Angela McKillop and son Thomas McKillop Jr. He is survived by his daughter Susan E. Luggisi; daughter-in-law Monica McKillop; grandchildren: Thomas III McKillop (Lisa), Benjamin McKillop (Colleen), Ann Marie Luggisi and Lorraine Gilleland (Damon); four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home Thursday, Dec. 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.